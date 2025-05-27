Sartell’s Wesley Johnson Leads St. Cloud Rox To Season-Opening Win

The St. Cloud Rox won their 2025 season opener with a resounding 9-0 win over the Hot Tots in Minot, North Dakota Monday night.

Sartell native Wesley Johnson spun a gem in his first start of the season, holding the Hot Tots scoreless while allowing just four hits and striking out three. Johnson, who plays collegiately at Winona State, allowed just four singles and did not issue a walk in the win.

Offensively the Rox were paced by three home runs. Austin Haley smacked a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to give St. Cloud a 3-0 lead, Tyler Bishop added a two-run blast in the sixth inning to make the score 6-0 and Jackson Cooke capped the mini-derby with a solo home run in the seventh.

Rox right fielder Tanner Recchio had a three-hit game with three stolen bases, while catcher Augusto Mungarrieta was 2-3 with two runs scored.

The Rox will play at Minot again on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.