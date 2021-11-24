Sartell Working to Attract Restaurants Near the Community Center

Sartell's Scheels Athletic Complex which includes 2 sheets of ice, the Sartell Community Center, Sartell-St. Stephen High School and Pine Cone Central Park continue to attract tournaments and many people to the city of Sartell. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says they are looking to attract restaurants near the Sartell Community Center. Fitzthum says the connection with Dehler Drive and Scout Drive will take place next spring. He says it will make the Community Center more accessible while connected their Medical campus area with the Community Center development.

Get our free mobile app

Mayor Fitzthum is a fan of the city of Stillwater and their use of river in their community. He envisions using the river in a similar way on the east side of the Mississippi at the old paper mill site which would include walking paths and a park. Fitzthum acknowledges that Sartell doesn't have a clearly identified downtown but sees pockets of areas in the city to develop. He says the city is hosting hockey tournaments every other week and basketball tournaments are taking place in the city often at the Community Center and high school. Fitzthum says local bars and restaurants see a large increase in activity at their establishments during those weekends. He says these establishments schedule their help based on these events. Fitzthum says this large volume of people coming to their community is something they use to encourage additional restaurants and hotels to come to their city.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.