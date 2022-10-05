Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street.

A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of Sartell was going east on 42nd Street and as it tried to cross the eastbound traffic on the highway the car was hit by a semi.

A passenger in the car, 94-year-old Arlene Towler of Sartell, died in the crash.

James Towler was not seriously hurt.

The semi driver, 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal, was not hurt.