Sartell Upsets Sauk Rapids-Rice To Advance To Section Title Game

The Sartell Sabres are headed to the Section 8AAAAA Championship after upsetting top seed Sauk Rapids-Rice 15-14 Saturday afternoon in Sauk Rapids.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Storm got on the board first with a two yard touchdown run from quarterback Keegan Patterson with 9:16 left in the second quarter. Patterson's plunge capped an 11 play drive that started on the Sabres' 44 yard line.

The Storm took a 14-0 lead on another Patterson touchdown run, this one from one yard out with 3:24 left in the half.

The Sabres answered with a 22 yard touchdown pass from Cole Hentges to Andrew Tavale to cut the Sauk Rapids-Rice lead to 14-7 at the half.

After the teams traded possessions in the second half, Hentges found Parker Knutson for a 48 yard touchdown reception to make the score 14-13.

The Sabres elected to go for two with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter and were able to convert for a 15-14 lead.

Sauk Rapids took the football from their own 44 and were able to get inside the Sartell 20 but saw the game end on a missed 30 yard field goal with seven seconds left.

The Sabres will play at either Moorhead or Alexandria for the 8AAAAA title on Friday night. The Cardinals and Spuds are set to play at 7 p.m. Saturday night.