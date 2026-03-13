The Sartell Sabres are headed to their second-ever boys basketball tournament in school history after beating Fergus Falls 72-48 Thursday night in the Section 8AAA championship game in Sartell.

The Sabres (21-8) enter the state tournament on a nine-game winning streak. The Sabres' previous state tournament appearance came in 2013 with Dave Angell as coach.

SABRES RIDING HIGH

"It's been a great season and a fun group to be around," head coach Marcus Oistad said. "It's never a chore to work or come to practice, the guys are really close-knit and connected... it's been a blast."

The Sabres have been good on both sides of the ball this season and allowed a Section 8AAA leading 64.7 points per game.

READ MORE: SABRES LOOK TO MAKE HISTORY

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"The last few games defensively have been really good and that has allowed us to get out in transition and play at a fast pace," Oistad said. "We have a couple of high level shooters and we have size, plus we recently got back our two-year starting point guard who had torn his ACL, and that has helped us grow as the season's gone on."

MINNESOTA STATE HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

The 2026 Minnesota State High School League Boys Basketball Tournament is slated to begin on March 24th at Williams Arena, Target Center, Gangelhoff Center and Concordia University.