Sartell Putting on 30th Annual Summerfest Celebration

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Summer fun is coming to another central Minnesota city this weekend.

The 30th annual Sartell Summerfest celebration kicks off on Friday night with Libertyville, a family-friendly event with food, games, inflatables, and more, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sartell City Hall.

The festivities continue Saturday with the parade along the Mississippi River at 10:00 a.m. and a street dance at 6:00 p.m.

Other activities include a medallion hunt and a city-wide garage sale.

