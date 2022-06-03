Annual Sartell Summerfest Returns June 11th

SARTELL -- Sartell's annual summer celebration is back in full force next week. Summerfest is scheduled for June 11th.

The festivities include the Granite Logistics Parade starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be an alternate route this year due to road construction on County Road 1.

Libertyville will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and include face painting, bounce houses, games and more.

At 6:30 p.m. Radio Nation will take the stage for the citywide Street Dance and fireworks will light up the night sky to end the evening at 10:15 p.m.

This year's Summerfest events will take place in the Sartell City Hall parking lot. Parking for Libertyville and the Street Dance will be available at the Scheels Athletic Complex, which is next to city hall.

This is the first year of a normal Summerfest after a modified celebration last year and no event in 2020 due to the pandemic.