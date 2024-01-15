Sartell Police Investigating After Mailbox Blown Up

Sartell Police Investigating After Mailbox Blown Up

Sarah Mueller, WJON

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police are looking for the person responsible for blowing up a mailbox.

The say the incident happened Sunday night in the 500 block of 13th Avenue North.

No one was hurt.  It is believed to be an isolated incident.

Get our free mobile app

They are asking for any residents in that area who have video surveillance or ring type camera footage to contact them.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports