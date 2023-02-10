Sartell Police Dispel Rumors Of Officer Assaulted By Student
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell Police are dispelling rumors that an officer was assaulted by a student Thursday.
Police say they were called to the middle school for a fight that broke out between two students.
Authorities say the situation was handled by the school administration and the school resource officer, in a swift and timely manner. No one was hurt in the incident, including any officers.
The district also sent out an email to parents informing them of the situation and to help prevent misinformation from spreading.
School officials say out of an abundance of caution, there will be a more visible police presence near the school.
