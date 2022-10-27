Sartell Monster Dash Scheduled for Saturday

SARTELL (WJON News) - A fun Halloween theme event is taking place in Sartell this weekend.

The annual Monster Dash will be on Saturday at the Sartell Community Center.

There will be two races - a 5K and a 1K - and all participants are encouraged to wear a costume for the race.

After the race, area businesses will be holding a free trick or treating event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. near Lake Francis for the community.

The cost to race is $20 for anyone 6-years-old and older or $50 for a family. Race registration is required and sign up is available through the day of the event.

The fun begins at 9:00 a.m.