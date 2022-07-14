Sartell Man Involved In Crash With Pedestrian Near Minneapolis

RICHFIELD -- A Minneapolis woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 10:00 p.m. on the Westbound I-494 ramp to 12th Avenue in Richfield.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Corey Scepaniak, of Sartell, was exciting onto 12th Avenue from Westbound I-494 when he hit a women who walking east down the off ramp.

Authorities say the woman, 70-year-old Edwina Franchild, was taken to HCMC with life threatening injuries.

Scepaniak was not hurt.