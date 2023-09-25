Sartell Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Sartell man was hurt in a crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 25 in Monticello.

A car driven by 43-year-old John Jordahl of Sartell was going south on Highway 25. A pickup driven by 42-year-old Gilberto Garza of Waverly was going north on the highway when it turned to go onto 85th Street and the two vehicles collided.

Get our free mobile app

Jordahl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Garza was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES