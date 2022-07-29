Sartell Legion Baseball Splits A Pair Of Games At State Tourney

2022 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

(POOL PLAY)

Game #1

SARTELL POST #277 11 FARMINGTON POST #189 3

The Sartell Legion defeate the Farmington legion, backed by fifteen hits, including four doubles and very good defense. They put up seven big runs in the six inning, to give their lefty Jalen Vorpahl a great deal of support. Jalen threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Sartell Legion was led of offense by their big lefty Kade Lewis, he had a great game, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tory Lund had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Jackson Vos had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Calen Gross went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Simones went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Steve Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Haus earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. There wasn’t any head first slides today for Blake.

The Farmington Legion starting pitcher was Kobe Young, he there five innings, he gave up five hits, four urns, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Borlike threw two innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Mason Conrad, he went 3-for-4 with two doubeles for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Conrad went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Coyer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Caleb Meyers went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Carson Spelman went 1-for-3, Owen Giesen earned two walks and he scored a a run and Nathan Bartell earned a walk.

STMA LEGION POST #567 12 SARTELL LEGION POST #27 1

(Thursday July 28th)

The STMA Legion put up four runs in the first and five in the fourth, they collected fourteen hits and they played solid defense. O. Neros started on the mound for the STMA Legion, he threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. D. Beyer threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by H. Olson, he went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs. E. Saunders went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. K. Amundson went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. D. Luster went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Sartell Legion starting pitcher was Torey Lund, he threw 3 1/3 innings and Ethan Acker threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out.

The Sartell offense was led by Austin Henrichs went 2-for-2 and Torey Lund went 1-for-1 with a double. Jackson Voss went 1-for-2 and Ethan Acker went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill was credited for a RBI, Kade Lewis had a stolen base, Wes Johnson and Dylan Simones both were hit by a pitch.