Heading To See Kelsea Ballerini This Weekend? Here’s What You Need To Know

If you are heading down to see Kelsea Ballerini perform in Plymouth this weekend, the weather is looking like it will cooperate, and by all means with a new album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE, coming out this fall, it should be a great outdoor concert for fans to take in. But before you just head down to the concert here are some things you should know before you go and see Kelsey.

For those heading to Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park in Plymouth, you should know that this is a rain or shine event, and there are SEVERAL artists performing on both Friday and Saturday. Kelsea Ballerini is taking the stage on Saturday after performances from the Devon Worley Band, Brittney Spencer, and The Band Perry. (Tickets are still available here)

Where is the concert at?

Hilde Performance Center is located at 3500 Plymouth Blvd in the Western suburb of Plymouth. It is an outdoor stage that features an open-air concert atmosphere with a stunning glass stage wall in a scenic park.

What time do doors open?

The gates will open at 4pm and the music is set to start at 5pm. If you won tickets from 98-1, you will pick them up at the will call desk, which according to the event's website says is located at the box office at the amphitheater, which is set up prior to the doors opening.

Can you bring in chairs?

The short answer is yes. The official rule surrounding lawn chairs is that you get to bring in one lawn chair per person in the GA Lawn Section; please be respectful of other concert guests. No blankets or umbrellas, please. There are no lawn chairs permitted in the Party Pit, Pond Party Deck, or VIP Party Zone.

Wow, this sounds great, where do I park?

According to the event's website "There are several available parking lots near and around the Hilde Performance Center. Concert event parking is free and based on a first come first serve basis. Parking is available at: US Bank, TCF Bank, Life Time Fitness, US Post Office, West Lutheran Church, Cub Foods, Sports Hut, and along Plymouth Blvd. and Vicksburg Ln."

