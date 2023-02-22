Sartell Habitat House Sparking Growing Interest in Trade Careers

SARTELL (WJON News) -- For the second straight year, construction students at Sartell-St. Stephen High School are learning what it takes to build a house.

The school district has once again partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build another habitat house.

Instructor Joe Schulte says things have gone a lot smoother this year after knowing what to expect from last year's build.

There is so much that we learned from the first build, that we were able to go from using four quarters of the school year to build down to three. We are not done yet but it looks like we will hit that mark, which allows another section of advance construction class to happen.

Schulte says they have a team of about 20 students who help build every part of the house including the framing, roof, walls and insulation and flooring. The school partners with St. Cloud Technical and Community College students for the plumbing and electrical work.

Senior Holden Evenson says he was inspired to get involved after watching last years class build the first house.

I saw last year's group build the house and knew it was for a good cause so I thought it would be fun.

Senior Taeden Lyman says he's always had a passion for building and was excited for this opportunity.

I enjoy working with my hands, I've always had a love for building things and I think I work a lot better. Also being able to provide this service for who ever is going to live in this house.

Schulte says their SabreCon program has grown in a very short time, as they now have a waiting list of 60 students signed up for next year, well above their maximum of 40 students.

He says they were even approached by another teacher about having their students do some work on the house.

Our housing and interior design class is working up some color schemes and potentially doing some painting. We would have someone come in and do the tapping and then that class would go in and start painting the inside of the house.

Once completed the house is expected to be moved to a St. Cloud neighborhood. As for last year's Habitat house, Habitat for Humanity says the homeowners should move in by Spring.

