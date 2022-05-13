Sartell 6th Grader Qualifies For National History Bee

SARTELL -- A Sartell Middle School student has qualified for a spot in the National History Bee Championships next month.

After qualifying through an online test in February, 6th grader Isaac Knoernschild advanced to the regional competition at the University of Minnesota, before punching his ticket to the National Championships.

Sartell Middle School Principal Laura Arndt says they are proud of his accomplishments.

On behalf of the whole school and the Sartell-St. Stephen community, we wish him good luck as he prepares and participates in this high level competition.

Knoernschild is just one of nine students from the Midwest who will be competing in the 2022 Middle & Elementary School National Championships in Orlando, Florida June 17th-20th.

The top half students at the National Championships will qualify for the next International History Olympiad, which will be held later this summer.