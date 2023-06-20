Sartell 14U Baseball Wins Weekend Tournament

FOURTEEN UNDER AAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

(Hosted by Sartell Saturday June 17th and Sunday June 18)

Sartell 14AAA baseball earned the championship after dropping their first game of the tournament. They played a total of five games over the weekend.

PIERZ RED 9 SARTELL 6

(Saturday June 17th)

The Sartell 14AAA dropped their first game to the Pierz Red, they fell behind early due to some misplays and some big hits by Pierz. The starting pitcher for the Sartell was Karson Ritter, who threw 2 1/3 innings and gave up six hits, eight runs, three walks while recording two strikeouts. Will Perius threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Perius, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Sam VanSlooten went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Karson Ritter went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Preston Deragisch went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Spencer Brinkerhoff went 1-for-4 and John Brinkherhoff went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Jonah Ambrosier went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base, he was htiby a pitch and he scored a run. Parker Smith went 1-for-3, Jackson Knott was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Trevor Schlangen earned two walks and he had a stolen base.

There weren’t any names available for the Pierz players.

SARTELL 6 CAMBRIDGE ISANTI BLUEJACKETS 4

(Saturday June 17th)

The Sartell crew defeated the Cambridge Isanti crew, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. They were aided by five walks and some good defensive plays. Their starting pitcher was Spencer Brinkerhoff, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. John Brinkerhoff threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sam VanSlooten, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and Karson Ritter went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Will Per ius went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had two stolen base and he scored a run. Mike Simonson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Preston Deragisch earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Davis Ahern went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Jonah Ambrosier was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Spencer Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jackson Knott went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cambridge team starting pitcher was B. Wotachek, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. B. Bergloff threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by T. Westphal, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and G. Oliver was credited for a RBI. J. Roberts went 1-for-2 for a RBI and S. Jennissen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. B. Bergloff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, P. Conlan went 1-for-3, R. Lunberg, L. Schreifels and D. Leeuwenhoek all earned a walk.

SARTELL 8 FOLEY 6

(Sunday June 18th)

The Sartell crew defeated the Foley crew, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple, they were aided by seven walks and they made a number of good defensive plays. The starting pitcher was Jackson Knott, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Trevor Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Sartell offense was led by Karson Ritter, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Davis Ahrens went 1-for-3. Mike Simonson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Deragisch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he score one run. Trevor Schlangen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Knott went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jonah Ambrosier went 1-for-3 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Will Perius earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base Parker Smith went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

No names available for the Foley team.

SARTELL 16 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 9

(Sunday June 18th)

The Sartell crew defeated the Cardinals, backed by nine fourteen hits, and a pair of big innings. They put up nine runs in the 2nd and seven runs in the seventh innings. Parker Smith started on the mound, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam VanSlooten threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Deragisch went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Simonson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Will Perius went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jonah Ambrosier went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Davis Ahrens went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Sam VanSlooten went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Knott earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Karson Ritter earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Parke rSmith earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Alexandria starting pitcher was B.Brandt, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. T. Sinning threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by S. Schmidt, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and D. Waltzing went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. J. Waltzing went 1-for-02 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. C. Anderson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, M. Denny went 1-for-2, with two walks and he scored a run and T. Sinny went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored two runs.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL 10 PIERZ RED 7

(Sunday June 18th)

The Sartell crew defeated the Pierz Red to earn the championship, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Trevor Schlangen, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, three runs and two walks. Jonah Ambrosier threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and four walks. Preston Deragisch threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Preston Deragisch, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mike Simonson went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jackson Knott went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Karson Ritter went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Davis Ahrens went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Parker Smith went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Trevor Schlangen was credited for a RBI. Jonah Ambrosier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam VanSlooten went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Will Perius went 1-for-4.

No names available for the Pierz players, just numbers.