Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off Friday

UNDATED -- Another sign, the holidays are vastly approaching. The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

Spokesman Dan Furry says they are in need of volunteers:

We need bell ringers to ring bells at the kettles to collect important funds for what we use for programs all year round.

Furry says 300 kettles equates to about 50-thousand volunteers:

We rarely fill them all up but it just illustrates the number of people we could use in order to raise money at the red kettles.

The Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday across most of Minnesota.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

To sign up to volunteer head to salvationarmynorth.org



