Royalton Man Sentenced on Federal Child Pornography Charge
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Royalton man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for producing child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 35-year-old Andrew Groen contacted a minor victim using a texting app and coerced the child into sending sexually explicit photos.
He pleaded guilty to a federal charge of producing child pornography in August.
Court records show Groen posed as a 19-year-old man named Tyler and sent the victim obscene images, links to pornography, and encouraged the minor to have sex with an adult man identified in messages.
The case was a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Willmar Police Department.
