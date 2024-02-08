Royalton Man Sentenced on Federal Child Pornography Charge

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Royalton man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 35-year-old Andrew Groen contacted a minor victim using a texting app and coerced the child into sending sexually explicit photos.

He pleaded guilty to a federal charge of producing child pornography in August.

Court records show Groen posed as a 19-year-old man named Tyler and sent the victim obscene images, links to pornography, and encouraged the minor to have sex with an adult man identified in messages.

The case was a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Willmar Police Department.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz