Royalton Man Hurt in Highway 10 Crash
LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Royalton man was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 10 in Langola Township at around 4:30 p.m.
The patrol says an SUV driven by 68-year-old William Brezinka of Royalton was headed west on Highway 10 near Rice when he left the roadway and rolled.
Brezinka suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Authorities say the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
