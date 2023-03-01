Sex Offender Moving Into St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A level-three sex offender is moving into North St. Cloud.

Following state law, the St. Cloud Police Department has reported Corey James Fordham will move into a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

In 2015, Fordham was found guilty of Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct for his contact with two teenage girls that he knew. Officials say Fordham used attention and affection in each case to attain, exploit and maintain unmonitored contact. He took advantage of one victim's vulnerable state as a runaway to maintain access.

Fordham has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community. Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4444 (select option 2).

READ RELATED ARTICLES