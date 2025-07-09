The St. Cloud Rox completed a two-game sweep of the Bismarck Larks with a 7-1 win in front of 1,108 fans at Joe Faber Field Tuesday night. The win improves St. Cloud to 4-4 on the second half of the season and 28-12 overall.

Nolan Geislinger got the Rox on the board with a solo home run in the second inning and the Rox rallied for three runs in the third to build a 4-0 lead. The third inning rally was highlighted by a Joshua Dykhoff steal of home and a Carter Jorissen RBI single.

Sawyer Smith's RBI single in the bottom of the fourth made it a 5-0 game. The Rox completed their scoring with a Jorissen double plating Augusto Mungarrieta and Ethan Gibson scoring Jorissen with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

All Star Jake Burcham was stellar for St. Cloud, tossing six innings of shutout baseball while allowing just one hit. The Tarleton State product struck out seven Larks batters and did not issue a walk.

The Rox, who have already clinched a playoff spot by winning the Great Plains West Division's first half title, trail Willmar by three games in the second half standings.

St. Cloud will host Badlands for a pair of games on Wednesday at Joe Faber Field. Game one is set for a 12:35 p.m. start time, while the nightcap is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start.