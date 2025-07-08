A look at local amateur baseball games around Central Minnesota.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 7 NL SPICER TWINS 5

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Twins, they were out hit fourteen to eleven. Bennett Evans threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and three walks. Griffin Bjerke threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Spencer Eisenbraun threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and Spencer Eisenbraun went 3-for-5 for two RBIs. Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Drew Tangen went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Luke Johnson went 1-for-5 with a stolen bae and he scored two runs. Reed Johnson went 1-for-5 with a walk, Garrett Leusink went 1-for-5, Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Griffin Bjerke had a walk.

For the Twins Hunter Magnuson threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Sam Etterman threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sam Etterman, he went 2-for-6 with a home run for a RBI and Nolan Johnson went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and a walk. Jordan Ellingson went 5-for-6 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs, Derek Dolezel went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Rambow went 2-for-4 with a double and two walks and Hunter Magnuson had two walks and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Aidan Paulson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 6 NLS TWINS 1

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Twins, they out hit them fourteen to seven. Jack Peterson threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Garson McCain threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Andrews Rojas, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brody Strauman went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Josh Kingery went 2-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases and a walk. Jonas Morrison went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and David Kingery went 2-for-5. Carson McCain went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk and Cohan Anderson went 2-for-3. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Gavin Degner went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Jack Peterson had a walk and he scored a run and Rowan Molinaro scored a run.

For the Twins Ben Kulset threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Zak Madsen threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Jett Salonek threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Jordan Ellingson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dalton Rambow went 2-for-4, Nolan Johnson went 1-for-4 and Reese Christenson had a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 16 MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 7

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them sixteen to six with eight players collecting RBIs. Ben Welle threw five innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dylan Gertken threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one walk. R. Nelson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Owen Meyer went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. R. Nelson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Luke Dehmer went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Daniel Spanier went 1-for-3 for a RBI, walk and he scored a run and Tyler Rademacher went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by pitch. R. Nelson went 1-for-1 with a walk, Eric Terres went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Dylan Gertken was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Ben Welle was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Tschida had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Grovers Tyler Hoffaman threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Isaac Wiechmann threw one inning, he gave up three runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Joe Schwinghammer threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Ryan Olmscheid, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Carson Theiler went 2-for-5 with a double and Jordan Klaphake had a RBI and two walks. Nolan Fleischhaker went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Brecken Elfering went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Aaron Meyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-4 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Carsyn Worms and Tyler Leukam both had a walk and each scored a run.

GREENWALD CUBS 4 FARMING FLAMES 1

(Saturday July 5th)

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Flames, they out hit them eight to three, Grant Moscho threw nine innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sam Frieler went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Connor Anderson went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Aiden Hopfer went 1-for-3 with a walk. Gabe Schwieters went 1-for-4 and Max Wehlage went 1-for-4. Isaac Rosenberger and Kegan Stueve both had a walk.

For Farming Robert Schleper threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts. Drew Cramlet had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Robert Schleper went 1-for-3 with a double, Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4, Isaac Nett went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tylor Schroeder had a sacrifice bunt.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 8 ROSCOE RANGERS 7

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Rangers in ten innings, they out hit them twelve to eleven, including a pair of home runs and a double. Trent Wendlandt threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he had one strikeout. Carter Wessel threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had five strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Lieser went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Carter Wessel went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a sacrifice bunt, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Leyton Fuchs went 2-for-5 and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 1-for-4, Tori Olmscheid had a sacrifice bunt and he scored three runs, Lucas Holtz and Elias Vig both scored a run.

For the Rangers Josiah Utsch threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Russ Leyendecker threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks. Brayden Vanderbeek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Dawson Hemmesch, he went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 2-for-3 and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-5. Matt Hemmgson went 1-for-5, Nick Utsch went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Derek Mergen and Austin Pauls both scored a run and Brandon Schleper had a sacrifice bunt.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2 BECKER BANDITS 1

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they were out hit seven to two. Andy Nefs threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he had a strikeout. Cody Thiery threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and three walks.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 1-for-4, he had two stolen bases, one walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Ty Carper went 1-for-3 with a walk and Davin Novak had a stolen base, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Preston Schlegel had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Samson Schlegel scored a run. Zeus Schlegel had a walk, two stolen bases and he was hit by a pitch and Will Kranz had a walk.

For Becker Kellen Graning threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Ethan Guck threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Weston Schug went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Kellan Graning went 2-for-5 and Grant Brockhouse went 1-for-4. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4, Connor Rolf went 1-for-4, Matt Krenz and Kreeden Bloomquist both had a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 10 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

(Monday July 7th)

The Cyclones defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them twelve to four, they were aided by seven walks and they had nine collect hits. Ethan Swanson threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw four innings, he gave three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts, Dakota Banks threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a walk and Ben Rothstein threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Terrance Moody went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs and Owen Arndt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dominic Mathies went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, one walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Riedeman went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 with a walk and Daniel Dusing went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Griffin Rothstein scored a run.

For Albertville Luca Miller threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. Tommy Schaupp threw four innings he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Kyle Hayden threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk and Nick Dinkel threw one inning.

Their offense was led by Jordan Schlueter went 2-for-4 with a double and Kal Volinkaty went 1-for-3. Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Kyle Hayden had a RBI and he had a walk. Ethan Knutson had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Derek Cagle had a walk. Lucas Miller and Tyler Bartholomew had a walk, Ken Foster had a walk and he scored a run and Tom Schaupp was hit by a pitch.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 18 HAWLEY HAWKS 2

The Brewers defeated their Highway Ten rivals the Hawks, they out hit them seventeen to three, including seven doubles and they were aided by nine walks. Zach Lamont threw two innings, he gave up one run and he had two strikeouts and Braxton Hoard threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run, two walks and he had one strikeout. Ryan Froemke threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts. Kyle Voltin threw one inning, he had one strikeout. David Ernst threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts and Jordan Leininger threw one inning

Their offense was led by Jordan Leininger went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, had a walk and he scored four runs. Brayden Jacobson went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Chris Clemenson went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and David Ernst went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Caden Headlee went 1-for-5 for. RBI, Adam Leininger went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Andy Young had two RBIs. Andrew Penney went 1-for-2 with a home run for five RBIs and Jackson Glienke had three walks and he scored two runs.

For the Hawks Matt Person threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he had five strikeouts. Ethan Ibach threw four innings, he gave up fourteen hits, thirteen runs, four walks and he has two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Wrigley Gunderson, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Oakley Dubord had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Peyton Aas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Ethan Ibach went 1-for-2 with a walk. Teague Spillum went 1-for-3, Zach Taft had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tom Slette had a walk and he scored a run

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 11 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 1

The Mudcats defeated their rivals the Hurricanes, they out hit them thirteen to three, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. Dylan Inniger threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacoby Nold threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw 3 1/3 innings, he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by player/manager Toby Sayles went 3-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Isaac Howe went 3-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. David Dorsey went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Carter Heinsch went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Matt Samuelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and and scored a run and Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs, Tom Horan went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Tanner Nowacki had a walk and he scored a run.

For Fergus Falls Carter Thielke threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Adam Johnson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Alex Hensch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Stanaslowski went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Sean McGurie went 1-for-2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Carter Thielke was hit by a pitch and Tosten Mann had a walk.