The St. Cloud Rox recent skid continued with an 8-5 loss to the Willmar Stingers at Bill Taunton Stadium on Monday night. The Rox have last five of their last six games after starting the season 12-2.

The Rox led 1-0 after four innings and 3-2 after 5 1/2, but the Stingers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-3 lead they would not relinquish.

The Rox drew 14 walks in the game but also struck out 14 times. Five different Rox players had a run batted in and Aidan Mouton was the only St. Cloud hitter with a pair of hits.

Ethan Felling started the game for St. Cloud and made it through four scoreless innings before yielding to the bullpen. Three Rox relievers combined to allow eight runs on six hits and six walks over the final four innings.

St. Cloud returns home to Joe Faber Field for a Tuesday night matchup with the Willmar Stingers. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.