TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

SUNDAY JUNE 14TH

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

The Muskies out hit the Joes nine to seven, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was John Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 3-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brett Schlangen went 2-4 for two RBIs and Levi Lampert went 2-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Wes Johnson went 1-4 and he scored a run.Cody Partch was hit by a pitch, Jacob Merrill was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mateo Segura had two walks and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by by Noah Bisssett went 2-3 with a walk and John Huebsch went 1-3. Lukas Theisen, Tanner Blommer, Tanner Staller and Brandon Bissett went 1-4.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 16 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Rockies out hit the Hawks fifteen to four, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by by David Jonas went 3-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Jake Brinker went 2-3 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brady Linn went 2-2 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Jordan Neu was credited for three RBIs, he had two walks and he scored a run.Trevor Lardy went 1-1 with a home run for a RBI and Thad Lieser went 1-2 for a RBI, he had stolen base, two walks and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 1-3 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs and Sam Nistler had two walks and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Christian Garner, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs and four walks. G. Schmidt threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Lipinski threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Geislinger threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Owen Nystedt went 1-2 with a walk and Mitch Lipinski was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Carter Scheeler, Portner both went 1-3, Jackson Geislinger went 1-3 and he scored a run and Carson Schmaltz had a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 14 FARMING FLAMES 4

The Brewers out hit the Flames seven to three, including a home run and a triple and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Jake Stalboerger, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, four runs, five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Sam Iten threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two runs.

The Brewers offense was led by Logan Adams went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Jordan Picka went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had a walk. And he scored two runs. Jake Stalboerger went 2-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Sam Iten went 1-2 with a triple for a RBI. JT Harren went 1-1 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, two walks and he scored a run and Max Kiffmeyer was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two run. Tyler Stang was credited for a RBI and Dane Zeiher went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Sheetz was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. No. 27 had a walk and he scored a run, Dusty Adams had a stolen base and he scored a run and Noah Young had a walk and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Wyatt Schmitz, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carson Holthaus threw 1 2/3 innings he gave up three hits, four runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 2-2 with a walk and he scored two runs, and Bennett Hylla went 1-3 and he scored a run. Owen Sunderman and Axton Orbeck were both credited for a RBI. Drew Cramlet had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Coby Mergen had two walks and Breyden Einyck had a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 13 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Cyclones out hit the Bandits thirteen to five, including two doubles and two sacrifice bunts. Their starting pitcher was righty Terrance Moody, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Rothstein close it out with two innings of relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Noah Jensen went 2-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he had walk and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Martin went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein went 3-4 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored two runs. Dakota Banks went 1-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Dom Mathies was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 2-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run Owen Arndt went 1-1 and he scored a run. Shea Koster 1-4, he had a walk and he scored a run, Luke Pakkala went 1-5 and he scored a run and Brody Sabin scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Ryan Groskreutz, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw two innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Josh Groskreutz, he went 2-4 and he scored a run and Sawyer Anderson was a credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Matt Krenz and Connor Rolf both went 1-3. Ethan Obermoller went 1-2 and Weston Schug had a walk.

QUAMBA CUBS 2 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

The Cubs out hit the River Cats seven to four, their starting pitcher was Carter Gmahl, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts to earn the win.

The Cubs offense was led by Kevin McFevian went 1-3 for two RBIs and Caleb Koch went 1-3 with a stolen base. Carter Gmahl went 1-3 and Jagger Steiner went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Logan Parker-Sjoberg and Lucas Athey Jr. both went 1-3. Caden Bruely went 1-3 and Cole Gmahl had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Bryan McCallum, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 1-3 for a RBI and Jaxon Kenning went 1-1 with two walks and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 1-2 with a walk, Ty Carper went 1-3, Samson Schlegel and Nick Proshek both had a walk.

QUAMBA CUBS 4 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 3

The Cubs out hit the River Cats seven to five, their starting pitcher was Kaleb Koch, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Lucas Athey, he went 3-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Cole Steffan was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Kevin McFeeran went 2-3 and he scored two runs, Jesse Sterner went 2-4 and he scored a run and Caden Bruely was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Cody Thiery, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Carper threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 2-3 for two RBIs and Samson Schlegel went 1-3 for a RBI. Sam Carper and Josh Tapio both went 1-3 and both scored a run, Will Kranz had a walk and Zeus Schlegel scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 2 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

The Saints and Chargers both collected five hits, including two doubles and they were aided by seven walks Their starting pitcher was Austin Dingmann, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Mueller closed it out with 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Peter went 2-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 1-5 and Luke Dingmann was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Luke Illies went 1-5, Casey Lenarz was hit by a pitch, Austin Dingmann had two walks and and Blaine Fischer had a walk.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Ethan Meyer, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, seven walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw 1/3 innings, he retired one batter.

The Chargers offense Reegan Nelson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jamie Terres went 2-3 with a double and he had a walk. Austin Schoenberg went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Meyer and Owen Meyer both went 1-4.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Lakers out hit the Bears eleven for seven, including a home run and a double. Jackson Phillips threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts

The Lakers offense was led by Cooper Kosiba went 3-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nick Berglund went 2-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 2-4 for a RBI and Cade Simones went 2-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 1-4, Caden Johnson went 1-4, Caleb Leintz was credited for one RBI and Owen Kolbinger had a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher Tate Lange threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Isiah Folsom threw three innings, he he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bears were led on offense by Masyn Patrick, he went 3-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Schmitz went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Chris Ebnet went 2-4. Alex Lange went 1-4, Brodi Huls was credited for a RBI and Maverick Novitzki had a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 19 MONTROSE-WAVERLY 12

The Clippers out hit their foe eighteen to sixteen, including six doubles, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Dustin Kramer, he threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Berg threw two innings to close it out, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brenden Ashton, he went 4-4 with two doubles for six RBIs and he scored three runs. Jack Maile went 4-5 with a sacrifice fly for five RBIs and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 2-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Torii Berg went 1-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Gavin Mathies went 1-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Landon Neiman was credited for one RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, two walks and he scored four runs. Matt Geislinger went 1-2 with two stolen bases, two walks and he scored three runs. Lee Dziengel went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Caden Neiman went 1-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Max Geislinger went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run,Matt Heuring went 1-2 and Brayden Kramer had a walk.

The Montrose-Waverly starting pitcher was Alex Smothers, he threw eight innings, he gave up eighteen hits, ten runs, eight walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crew was led on offense by Jacob Noor, he went 3-6 with a home run for four RBIs and Brady Boeddeker went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Alex Smothers went 2-6 with a double for two RBIs and Emmitt Bekkala went 2-4 with two doubles, a walk and he scored two runs. B Boeddeker went 2-4 with a home run for a RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Micheal Conrad went 1-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run; Andrew Moynagh went 3-6 and he scored two runs. Kirby Moynagh went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

NLS SPICER TWINS 2 REGAL EAGLES 1

The Twins were out hit seven to six, they did collect three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Sam Etterman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Alex Hoppe went 1-1 with a double for two RBIs and Jordan Ellingson went 1-4 with a stolen base. Aiden Paulson went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Braeden Fagerlie went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-4, Rylan Shimek went 1-2, Hunter Magnuson was hit by a pitch, Sam Etterman and Logan Fagerlie both got a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brayden Skindelien threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Josh Beier went 2-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brayden Skindelien went 2-4 with a double and he had a walk and Luke Knudsen went 2-5 with a double and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 1-2, Brandon Carlson was hit by a pitch and Caleb Nelson had a walk.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 4 AITKIN STEAM 0

The Saints out hit the Steam seven to three, including a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Chase Lyon, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, five walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Zach Cekalla, he went 2-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Cohan Habben went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Jake Ethen went 3-4 and Logan Harren had a sacrifice fly, he was credited for a RBI. Preston Dickmann went 1-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Reis went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Will Ethen had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Brody Ulik had walk and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos had a walk.

The Steam starting pitcher was Thorin Dunham, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Ehnstrom threw four innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake McGuire, he went 2-3 with a walk and Landon Janzen went 1-4. Zach Ehnstrom had two walks, Jake Ince and John McGuire both had a walk.

ROSCOE RANGERS 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2

The Rangers out hit the Martins eight to six, including a home run and two sacrifice bunts. Their starting pitcher was Josh Mackedanz, he threw five innings to innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden VanderBeek threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Max Athmann, he went 1-4 with a home run and he had a walk and Jordan Schleper went 2-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Nicholas Utsch went 1-4 with a sacrifice bunts and Derek Mergen went 1-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Brayden VandereBeek went 1-4 and he scored a run and Matt Hemingson went 1-5. Brandon Schleper went 1-3 with a walk, Josiah Utsch had a walk and he scored a run and Austin Pauls had a walk.

The Martins starting pitcher was Brady Goebel, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits and one run.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 1-2 for two RBIs and he had two walks and Tanner Arceneau went 2-3 for a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Tate Winter went 1-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Carter Thelen went 1-4 with a double. Avery Schmitz went 1-4 with a stolen base, Matt Schlangen had a walk and he scored a run and Nolan Rueter had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 9 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7

The Royals out hit the Lakers seven to five, including a home run and double. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw 2 1/2 inning, he gave up two hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Easton Rossman threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Boos threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Dalton Thelen, he went 1-4 with a home run for four RBIs and Jack Boss went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Prom went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run and Cooper Notch went 1-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-4 for a RBI and Grady Notch went 1-4 and he scored a run. Easton Rossman went 1-3 and he scored a run, Kyle Budde had a stolen base and two walks and Hunter Fuchs scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Rudy Notch, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Wienke threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Adam Braun went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Max Fuchs was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored a run. Henry Burstrand went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Ben Schmitt was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base, three walks and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf had two walks and he scored a run and Rudy Notch had a walk an he scored a run.

PIERZ BULLDOGS 10 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 5

The Bulldogs out hit the Riverdogs sixteen to ten, including a home run, one double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, six runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Reese Young closed it out with four inning of relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 3-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Kyle Hastings went 2-3 for four RBIs and he scored a run and Sawyer Lochner went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Reese Young went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brian Kiel went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Cooper Grashorn went 3-4 with a double and Brayden Haberman went 2-3 with a walk and he scored run. Teddy Dehmer went 2-5 and he scored a run, Cody Weiss had a walk and he scored a run and Ashton Poser scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Keaton Nelson, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kirk Yourczek threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Riverdogs were led on offense by Tyler Jendro, he went 2-4 for two RBIs, had a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Swenson went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Keaton Nelson went 1-4 for a RBI and a walk and Ryan Snyder went 1-5. Drew Yourczek went 2-4 with a double, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs and Kirt Yourczek went 2-5 with a double. Joe Gaida went 1-2 and Hunter Young had two walks and he scored two runs.

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 12 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Lakers out hit the Express sixteen to five, including one home run, three doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Malachek, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Dan O’Reilley went 2-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Ben Goelz went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Logan Orazen went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Zander went 1-5 for a RBI and Matt Bergstrom went 1-1 for a RBI. Hunter Malachek went 2-4 with a double and a walk and Ben Clapp went 2-5 with a double and he scored a run. Riley Decker went 2-3 with a walk, Luke Fobbe went 2-4 and he scored a run, Grant Mergen went 1-1 and Jackson Clapp had a walk.

The Express starting pitcher was Zach Dingmann, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Blanc threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeouts. Joe Hess threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson went 3-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Brooks Marquardt went 1-3 and Matt Dingman went 1-2 with a stolen base.

JORDAN BREWERS 16 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7

The Brewers out hit the Stone Poneys seventeen to ten, including two home runs, three doubles and one sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Alex Beckman, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jacob Allen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Derek Danlke went 4-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Nate Beckman went 4-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. John Draheim went 1-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he had three walks and he scored two runs. Steve Beckman went 4-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Zac Daak went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs, Tom Thompson went 1-2 for a RBI and Jake Lukas went 1-4 for a RBI. Nick Kraut Kremer went 3-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Turner Storm went 1-5.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Parker Schultz, he threw five innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, six walks and he recored three strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw one inning, he gave up five hits and six runs. Dan O’Connell threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Dan O’Connell went 2-3 for two RBIs and Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-3 for two RBIs and he scodred a run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Stutsman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Calen O’Connell went 2-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Brayden Simones went 1-3 and he scored a run. Cayden Behrmann went 1-4 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Austin Lahr went 1-3.

MHD BREWERS 3 ADA ATHLETICS 2

The Brewers out hit the Athletics nine two six, including four doubles, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Zach Lamont, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Beckett Stimpson threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. David Ernst threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. A. Rinas threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Adam Leininger went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Denver Blinn went 2-3 with two doubles, a walk ane he scored a run. David Ernst went 2-3 with a double and he scored a run and Marcus Wohl went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jordan Leininger went 1-3 with a walk, A. Rinas went 1-1 and Tate Hermann had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Athletics was Kendrick Erickson, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Casper Kritzberger threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk and Austin MCCraven threw 1/3 of and inning he gave up three hits, and one run.

The Athletics offense was led by Beau Felling, he went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and Mike Erickson went 2-4 and he scored a run. Jeff Petrie went 1-4 and he scored a run and Jack Osowski went 1-5. Austin McCraven was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Kendrick Erickson had two walks.

MHD MUDCATS 11 SOBIESKI SKIS 2

The Mudcats out hit the Skis fourteen to five, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Wyatt Tweet, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts and Gavin Gast threw one inning, he gave up one walk.

The Mudcats offense was led by David Dorsey went 4-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored one run. Thomas Horan went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, two walks and he scored three runs. Carter Houtari went 2-3 for two RBIs, he had one walk and he scored a run. Drew Dorsey went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Carter Kjelstrom went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brayden Wolfgram and Talan Plante both had one walk and they each scored a run and Toby Sayles went 1-3.

The Skis starting pitcher was Dusty Parker, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Collin Kray threw 1/3 inning and he gave up two hits.

The Skis offense was led by Dusty Parker, he went 2-3 with a home run for one RBI and Jake Kapphahn went 1-3 for a RBI. Matt Filippi was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Collin Eckman was credited for a RBI. Alex Thoma and Evan LeMieur both went 1-3, Collin Kray was hit by a pitch, Riley Czech and Matt Baier both had a walk.