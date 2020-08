The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 15-5 Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 10-9 on the season.

ROCORI's Jordan Barth finished the game 3-5 with three runs batted in for St. Cloud, while Garrett Delano went 3-3 with a pair of RBI in the win for the Rox.

St. Cloud will look to complete the two-game sweep tonight at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.