Rox Fall To Huskies Tuesday

The Duluth Huskies beat the St. Cloud Rox 11-2 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox fall to 3-5 on the season with the loss.

Duluth jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then added five more runs in the second to build a quick 9-0 lead. St. Cloud starter Zach Louzon (Concordia- St. Paul) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in the first inning and took the loss.

Duluth was led by Hunter Bigge's two hits and three runs batted in, while the Rox offense was paced by Ryland Kerr's pair of hits.

The Rox will look to bounce back Wednesday night when they host LaCrosse at Faber Field. St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night.