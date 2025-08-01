The St. Cloud Rox scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Badlands Big Sticks 5-4 Thursday night in Dickinson, North Dakota. The win improves the Rox to 17-10 on the second half of the season.

The Rox opened the scoring in the top of the third inning on a Jackson Hauge RBI double and Levi Lampert RBI single for a 2-0 lead. St. Cloud made the score 3-0 when Hauge knocked in Tanner Recchio with a single in the fifth, then added another run in the top of the sixth inning when Alex Dupuy walked to bring home Sawyer Smith.

The Big Sticks rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and set up St. Cloud's ninth inning heroics.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Hauge was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a Wilmis Castro single and subsequent error by Badlands left fielder Samson Pugh.

Brandon Jaenke locked down the bottom of the ninth with a scoreless inning.

The Rox road trip continues on Friday night with another game in Dickinson against the Big Sticks. St. Cloud's final regular season homestand at Joe Faber Field begins on Wednesday and concludes Friday.

St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.