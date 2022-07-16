Rox and Lynx Return to Win Column, Twins Fall to White Sox

The St. Cloud Rox and Minnesota Lynx both found themselves back in the win column with bounce-back victories on the road, while the Minnesota Twins dropped their second-straight game to the Chicago White Sox at home on Friday.

- The Rox topped Eau Claire 7-2 to get back on track Friday night. John Nett led St. Cloud with two runs and Charlie Condon tallied three RBIs. Hunter Day allowed seven hits and only one run through the first five innings. He earns the win and is now 5-0. The Rox improve to 33-10 overall. The team returns to St. Cloud on Saturday to host a two-game series against Rochester. The action starts at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lynx posted another important win over the Indiana Fever on Friday. Kayla McBride led all scorers with 28 points for Minnesota. Sylvia Fowles added 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Lynx improve to 10-16 and have won seven of their last ten games. Minnesota now sits in tenth place overall and will travel to Washington D.C. to face the 5th place Mystics (15-11) on Sunday afternoon.

- The Twins dropped game two of the weekend home series against the White Sox on Friday. Minnesota's only scores of the day came in the form of a two-run double from Alex Kirilloff in the bottom of the first inning. The Twins fall to 49-43 while Chicago improves to 45-45. The teams will play game three on Saturday afternoon. You can catch all the action at 1:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022