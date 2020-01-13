Rowing Event Raising Money for Charity

ST. CLOUD -- You can put your rowing skills to the test for a good cause this Saturday. All-Star Nutrition is hosting a charity event with the money going to Terebinth Refuge.

It's going to be an all-out row event, it's only two minutes long. To sign-up it's $20 a team with teams of two. All of the proceeds for that are going to Terebinth Refuge. What you're going to do is pledge X amount of dollars per 100 meters rowed.

Store Manager Jordan Bialke says if you belong to an area gym you can sign-up through them, or if you don't belong to a gym you can call the store for more information.

The rowing competition begins at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

All-Star Nutrition is at 132 2nd Street South, next to Fuji Steakhouse.