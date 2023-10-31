Rotochopper Inc. Expanding In St. Martin

ST. MARTIN (WJON News) -- An innovative St. Martin's company has broken ground on a new expansion project. Rotohopper Inc. broke ground on a new 12,000-square-foot expansion this month which will increase their overall space in St. Martion to 112,000 square feet.

The expansion will be used for a dedicated research and development space and should be completed by the end of this year. Rotochopper President and CEO Tosh Brinkerhoff says the new space will help them continue to be an innovative company:

"This speaks to the innovation of the company. We continue to look for ways that we can add value to our equipment and that's why the need for a research and development dedicated space is really exciting for us."

Brinkerhoff says Rotochopper continues to mature and ships equipment all around the world, including a new relationship in Brazil. Rotochopper has been in St. Martin for over 30 years and employs 135 people.

