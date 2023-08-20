Freeport Teenager Taken to the Hospital Following Rollover Crash

ST. MARTIN (WJON News) -- A Freeport teenager was hurt in a rollover crash Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. on County Road 33 south of St. Martin.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 17-year-old Trevor Blonigen was driving a car north on County Road 33 near County Road 32 when the vehicle left the road, entered the ditch, and rolled.

Blonigen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

