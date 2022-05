COLD SPRING -- Authorities in Cold Spring have closed a trail bridge due to flooding.

The City of Cold Spring closed the Rocori Trail Bridge that crosses the Sauk River Saturday in response to flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall.

Get our free mobile app

The crossing will remain closed to walkers and bikers until the Cold Spring Fire Chief and Emergency Manager determine it to be safe again.

City of Cold Spring City of Cold Spring loading...

How To Plant Your Own Hanging Flower Baskets