COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School Board has selected a familiar face to serve as the district's new interim superintendent.

Get our free mobile app

During Monday's special meeting, the board selected to move forward with Dr. John Thein as the district interim superintendent, pending contract negotiations.

Thein has held two "interim" superintendent roles for MACCRAY Public Schools in Clara City, and St. Paul Public Schools, before his first stint in ROCORI back in 2018.

He's expected to begin July 1st.

The board plans to restart the application process for a new superintendent in the fall.

The position has been opened since Brad Kelvington announced his resignations back in February.