Klobuchar Asks For Storm Relief

UNDATED -- Minnesota's Congressional delegation is calling on the U-S Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide federal assistance for Minnesota farmers and communities impacted by storms and natural disasters this spring harvest.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar explains the damage.

We've seen storms that have piled on after we had last year's drought and wildfires and now we've had flooding in homes and businesses, silos, barns, fire halls, damage keeping farmers out of their fields

Klobuchar and her Congressional colleagues, in a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, indicate support for the state's request for a Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator's Physical Loss Notice (APLN). They're urging Vilsack to grant the request in order to provide vital support to farmers and communities throughout the state.

