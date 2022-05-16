ROCORI School Board To Bring $72-M Bond Referendum to Voters

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School District is planning to bring a referendum to the voters this summer.

During Monday's meeting, the board approved holding a special election on August 9th.

The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million and the second question is looking for an additional $8.9-million.

The money from the first question would pay for improvements and facility upgrades at Cold Spring Elementary, John Clark Elementary, Richmond Elementary, ROCORI Middle and High School.

These updates would include secured entrances and new playground equipment at the elementary schools, and an early childhood education building. Upgrades at the Middle/High school would included remodeling the career and technical education and fine arts spaces. Improvements to technology would also be made district-wide.

The second questions would pay for a new activities center which would include 8 multipurpose courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, and indoor walking and running track and an indoor swimming and diving pool.

Board member Jason Wesenberg says an anonymous donor has offered $15-million to the district under the condition on the passing of both ballot questions. This money would offset the cost of building the new activities center.

If the referendum passes, the owner of a $200,000 home would see a property tax increase of $32 per month or $389 per year for 20-years.