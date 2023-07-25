ROCORI Gets State Grant to Develop Meat Processing Classes

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- ROCORI is one of nine schools in Minnesota to share in a $350,000 grant to further meat processing education for secondary students.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture's Meat Education and Training (MEAT) grant program helps schools buy equipment, develop curricula, train faculty, and renovate workspaces.

ROCORI will use nearly $40,000 to develop two classes. One class is focused on meat science and food safety. The other class will focus on further processing, safety, and cultural differences.

The MDA says meat cutting and butchery training programs are vital to Minnesota's future processing industry.

