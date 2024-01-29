Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in 48th Minnesota County
BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Crow Wing County recently.
A suspected infestation was found near Brainerd and EAB larvae were later found and confirmed to be the invasive species.
First discovered in 2009, the insect has now been confirmed in 48 Minnesota counties.
The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has enacted an emergency quarantine of any firewood or ash material to prevent the movement of tree-killing insects.
A virtual informational meeting will be held on February 8th at 10:00 a.m. for tree care professionals who work in Crow Wing County.
