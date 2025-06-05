ROCORI And Cathedral Softball To Each Play For State Softball Titles Friday

The Cathedral Crusaders (Class AA) and ROCORI Spartans (Class AAA) will each play for state softball championships on Thursday after winning their respective semifinal matchups on Wednesday.

ROCORI UPSETS TOP SEED

After outlasting Becker for a 14-innning win earlier in the day, the Spartans beat #1 seed Mankato East 2-0 in their semifinal matchup Wednesday evening.

Jessica Boos allowed just three hits in seven innings of work, throwing 114 pitches and striking out one batter for ROCORI. Both of the Spartans' runs came on a Sophie Hess two-run home run in the fifth inning.

#5 seed ROCORI will play against #6 seed Byron, who upset #2 seed Chisago Lakes 6-4 Wednesday, for the title at 11:30 a.m.. The game will be played at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

CATHEDRAL TAKES DOWN TOP-SEEDED RANDOLPH

The Cathedral softball team beat #1 seed Randolph 8-6 in nine innings Wednesday night.

A back-and-forth game throughout, the Crusaders rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to send the contest to extra innings and then scored two in the top of the ninth for the win.

Keira Alexander went the distance for CHS, allowing five earned runs on ten hits while striking out six batters to earn the win. Tayla Vought was 3-4 with a home run and three runs batted in for Cathedral and Kyah Koenig went 3-5 with four runs batted in.

#4 seed Cathedral will play against #6 Hawley on Friday at 4 p.m. at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.