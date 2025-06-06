ROCORI And Cathedral Softball Teams Each Take Home State Titles

The ROCORI Spartans and Cathedral Crusaders won state softball championships Friday at the University of Minnesota. The ROCORI Spartans beat Byron 9-3 for the Class AAA crown, while Cathedral beat Hawley 7-2 to earn the Class AA championship.

Jessica Boos completed an iconic postseason for ROCORI with another strong pitching performance on Friday. Boos, who pitched 14 innings in the quarterfinals on Wednesday and then 7 innings that night, tossed another complete game with 12 strikeouts.

ROCORI led 3-0 after three innings but Byron tied the game in the top of the fourth. The stalemate didn't last long, with the Spartans plating two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and four more in the sixth.

The title is the first in school history for ROCORI, who was making its 12th appearance at the tournament. Not only that, but they had not won a first-round game to this point in school history.

CATHEDRAL TAKES HOME 6AA TITLE

The Cathedral Crusaders scored five runs in a pivotal third inning and led 7-0 before Hawley scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Keira Alexander capped an outstanding postseason run with a seven inning gem. Alexander allowed just one earned run in the win while striking out five Hawley batters.

Kyah Koenig led the Crusaders offense with a home run and three runs batted in and Tayla Vought also went deep for Cathedral.