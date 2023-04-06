Rockville City Administrator Search Hits Snag As Negotiations End

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- The search for a new city administrator in Rockville isn't over.

Last month, the council approved the hiring of Michael Harvey following a full day of candidate interviews.

However the two sides were not able to come to a contract agreement, and earlier this week Harvey removed his named from consideration.

The city council held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss their next course of action.

Some of the items up for consideration were to offer the position to a secondary finalist, have their search firm conduct a third search for an additional cost, or halt the process and have the city do their own search process.

After an hour long conversation, the council opted to table the topic and regroup at their work session next week.

The council felt the extra time would allow them to gather staff input and re-evaluate their agreement with David Drowns Associates.

Rockville has been in search for a new city administrator following the resignation of Martin Bode back in August.

