Road Construction to Close 25th Ave North in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Road construction is closing a busy north-south corridor in St. Cloud.

Crews will be resurfacing 25th Avenue North starting Monday.

The road will be closed from 1st Street North to 8th Street North until early September.

You will need to find an alternate route until the work is completed.

