Road Construction 2022: Stearns County

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County has a number of road resurfacing projects on the schedule this summer.

County Road 6 along Pleasant Lake will be redone as will County Road 49 southwest of Cold Spring. County Engineer Jodi Teich says County Roads 44 and 45 between Kimball and Clearwater will be resurfaced as well...

The best part about that is that a couple of those roads were posted at 7-ton axle-weight in the spring and they are popular trucking routes to go from the Kimball area over to Clearwater, so those will be good upgrades.

A major reconstruction project on County Road 12 just south of New Munich will take the entire summer to complete and will prompt a detour around the work zone.

That will be a full road closure because it's a full reconstruction. We are going to be widening that road, putting in ditches to accommodate drainage and snow storage. So, we expect that to start as soon as road restrictions are lifted. So, we're guessing about mid-May. And, that goes all the way from County Road 31 (it's about three miles south of New Munich) up to the intersection where it turns into Highway 237.

Bridges in Melrose and northwest of Sauk Centre are being replaced and County Road 72 from Sauk Centre to the Todd County line will be resurfaced as well.

Get our free mobile app

For more information, check out Stearns County's 5-Year Construction Project Page.

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota