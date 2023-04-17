RDR CEO Named St. Cloud Chamber’s Women in Business Champion

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local business leader is being recognized by the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce.

Mary Hondl is the CEO of Regional Diagnostic Radiology (RDR) and was named the 2023 Women in Business Champion.

Get our free mobile app

Hondl says at a young age she knew she wanted to be healthcare, and her desire to learn and grow propelled her to eventually become a CEO.

It's been a really fun journey. I've gotten to meet so many people, and that's the thing about me, I love making connections and learning from others. I'm just eternally grateful for this opportunity.

Since her time as CEO, she has played a role in helping RDR expanding their capabilities with the opening of The Vein Center in 2005, MedSpa in 2009 and Alliance Imaging - a partnership with CentraCare - in 2021.

Her advice to others looking to grow in their careers is to not be afraid to learn and try new things.

I think it people do that, if you're willing to learn and have good people supporting you, you're going to be a good leader across the board.

She says as a leader you're only a good as the team you lead, and feels she's been blessed with a wonderful team during her 22 year career at RDR.

Hondl, along with the other award winners, will be honor at a special luncheon put on by the Chamber on May 3rd at The Park Event Center.

READ RELATED ARTICLES