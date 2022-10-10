ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You might remember we told you last month that the Global Center on 3rd Street North in St. Cloud was planning an expansion. The project called for additions to the building on the north, east and south sides.

However, now the owner of that building has come up with a new plan. Tuesday night during the St. Cloud Planning Commission meeting he'll ask for an amendment to the Planned Unit Development for two additions on just the south side of the building, one would be a single-story addition and one would be two stories. Both additions would be used for additional retail space.

The owner also now wants to add a convenience store to the property with fueling islands and a canopy. Three and a half rental units and some hallway space are being repurposed into a convenience store. The two fueling islands would be located on the northeast side of the north parking lot.