Residents Ask FBI to Investigate Fatal Car Fire

WAITE PARK -- More than a dozen residents are asking for the FBI to step in and investigate a recent fatal car fire as a hate crime.

Residents and community leaders joined CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Friday demanding increased transparency in the death investigation of 32-year-old Musa Sabriye.

Waite Park Police say just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, May 30th, authorities were dispatched to a car fire in the 1500 block of County Road 6 in Waite Park. They found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, they found a body inside the car. Both the car and body were badly damaged, making initial identification impossible.

Mohamed Ibrahim is the Deputy Director of CAIR’s Minnesota Chapter. He explained what the family wants.

According to the family, it took days to confirm the identity of the remains of the DNA to identify Musa Sabriye. In order for us to have community trust, specifically when it comes to policing in this community, we want to ensure that the family is kept appraised as much as possible of the investigation. Although we do not have any indications that a hate crime was done, we do want to call for the FBI to investigate this as a hate crime because of what we have been seeing around the nation, as well as in the state of Minnesota.

The Waite Park Police say the investigation is ongoing and will keep the family informed as it progresses.

The Waite Park Police are working with the Minnesota BCA, the State Fire Marshal and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and they will release more information once the investigation is concluded.