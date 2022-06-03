Sartell Enters Next Phase In County Road 1 Road Project

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell says they are entering phase two of their County Road 1 reconstruction project.

Phase 2 includes the stretch of County Road 1 from 7th Street North to 12th Street North.

This project is a partnership with Stearns County and includes an 8-foot wide paved trail from Sartell Street to 12th Street, multiple overlooks, a new pedestrian bridge, facelift to Veterans Park, reconstruction of the parking lot at Watab Park and safety measures throughout the project.

This is just one of several road projects happening this summer.

City officials say the 19th Avenue South Improvement Project will begin later this month. The project includes widening 19th Avenue South from County Road 4 to the roundabout at 6th Street South, adding left-turn lanes, a bike trail, sewer/water improvements and lowering a hill that is a current safety concern.

The city says there were some delays in the project, but it's expected to wrap up early next spring.

Finally the new road construction project connecting the Central Minnesota Healthcare Hub to Pinecone Marketplace is currently underway. That project is expected to wrap up this winter.

Driver's are asked to follow the detours at all construction sites.