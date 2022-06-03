Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Pleads Guilty

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to a downtown St. Cloud shooting last June that injured a teenager.

Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon - causing substantial bodily harm. A mental competency evaluation determined he was competent to face the charges and changed his plea to guilty on May 11th.

A St. Cloud police officer was patrolling the downtown area just before 1:00 a.m. on June 20th when the officer saw multiple fights in the H-Lot parking lot. That's when the officer saw a man raise his arm and fire gunshots toward the Centre Square Parking Ramp.

Court records show police investigators used video surveillance in the area to determine Washington was the shooter.

The 17-year-old victim was hit in the elbow and in the foot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A handful of other people are charged with rioting for the fight that broke out prior to the shooting.

Washington will be sentenced on July 22nd.

