Report Finds Area Crops in Good Condition
UNDATED -- Despite worries of drought growing across the state, this year’s crops continue to make good progress.
The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds most crops in the state were in good condition last week.
The report finds:
Corn
- 2% very poor
- 6% poor
- 29% fair
- 53% good
- 10% excellent
Soybeans
- 2% very poor
- 4% poor
- 32% fair
- 52% good
- 10% excellent
Pastureland
- 2% very poor
- 6% poor
- 23% fair
- 57% good
- 12% excellent
While the latest drought monitor shows most of the Southern half of Minnesota is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, the report shows 70% of the topsoil has adequate moisture. The breakdown of this week’s report:
Topsoil Moisture
- 7% very short
- 17% short
- 70% adequate
- 6% surplus
Read this week’s report online here.