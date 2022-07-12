Area Crops report Good Condition

UNDATED -- After a long, wet spring, the crops that did get planted look good.

The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says 54 percent of the corn crop in the state is in good condition. The report claims:

12% in excellent condition

54% in good condition

29% in fair condition

4% in poor condition

1% very poor.

Meanwhile, the soybeans statewide are doing well. The report claims:

10% in excellent condition

53% in good condition

33% in fair condition

3% in poor condition

1% in very poor condition

There are still worries on the horizon, the crop progress report says only 34 percent of the spring wheat in the state is headed out, compared to 100 percent at this time last year.

After a wet spring, there’s still plenty of moisture in the soil. Statewide, 85% of the topsoil has adequate and surplus moisture.